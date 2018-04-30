Mary Ann Moon, appointed Dean of Oklahoma EDI

The University of Oklahoma College of Professional and Continuing Studies with the Center for Community, Energy and Economic Development has appointed Mary Ann Moon CEcD, FM, HLM as Dean of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. Moon served as Assistant Dean from 2016-2017 and began her tenure as Dean in January.

The University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) is a premier economic development training program in the nation.

Moon is the Vice President of Economic Development and Marketing for Tice Engineering Inc. in Wiggins and Ridgeland. She is responsible for developing new business opportunities for TEI, Inc. and promoting the company’s specialized engineering and surveying services. She is also a business and economic development Advocate for AECOM, the world’s largest engineering firm, and is an instructor at OU EDI

She will serve through December of 2019.