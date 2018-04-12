MCBLF board appoints Sam Scott

Sam Scott, CPA, and Vice President of Finance for St. Dominic Hospital has been appointed by the Madison County Business League & Foundation (MCBL&F) Board of Directors to fulfill the unexpired term of Director Donna Sims who has relocated to Starkville, MS. He has served as a MCBL&F Advisory Board Member since 2016.

Sam has been the CFO at Medical Management Services/MEA Medical Clinics since 1994 and in that capacity, has been responsible for all financial accounting, reporting procedures and internal controls. Prior to his tenure with MEA, Sam was a senior staff accountant with DeMiller, Denny, Word and Co., and Tann, Brown and Russ accounting firms. In the St. Dominic Vice President position, he will oversee the departments of Accounting, Patient Financial Services, Health Information Management, Patient Access Services, and is responsible for financial reporting and internal controls.

Sam has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1992 and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Mississippi Society of Public Accountants. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Mississippi. Sam is active in his community and has resided in Madison County for over 25 years.