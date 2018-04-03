MCBL&F Legislature Luncheon

The Madison County Business League & Foundation recently hosted the 10th annual “League & Legislature” luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Over 375 MCBL&F Members, Statewide and Countywide elected officials, and Mississippi Legislators were in attendance. Chairman Phil Buffington and MCBL&F Government Affairs Committee Chairman Trey Dellinger shared the 2018 legislative agenda. Governor Phil Bryant was the keynote speaker for the event. Entertaining was Raphael Semmes and his Jazz Ensemble, Pam Confer and Derrick Burt. Pictured are, from left, Jan Collins, Executive director of the MCBL&F, Bryant, Deborah Bryant, and Buffington.
