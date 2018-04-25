Merit Health Central Names Polk ACNO

Brad Polk, RN, MSN, was recently named assistant chief nurse officer at Merit Health Central.

Polk has 13 years of nursing experience, with over eight years at Merit Health Central. Prior to his new role, he worked as assistant nurse manager/nursing supervisor and director of intensive care/cardiovascular recovery.

Before joining Merit Health Central, Polk worked at sister facility Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg and Preferred Nurse Staffing in Jackson, both as a critical care charge nurse. He also served as a flight nurse/paramedic with AAA Ambulance Service in Hattiesburg as a member of their critical care transport team.

Polk holds his masters of science degree in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. Additionally, he holds his bachelor of science degree in nursing and biology from William Carey University in Hattiesburg and his associates degree in paramedicine from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville.

Polk and his wife Kara live in Magee with their three children.