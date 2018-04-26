Merit Health Medical Group adds physician

Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Louis J. Saddler, MD, has joined the medical staff at Merit Health Medical Group. His practice is Merit Health Madison in Canton.

Board certified in internal medicine, Saddler completed his medical residency and internship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He received his medical degree from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington DC. Saddler also studied at Gustavus Adlophus College in St. Peters, Minn., and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

Saddler has worked in the medical field for nearly 40 years. He specializes in treating adults for everything from minor emergencies to chronic disease management and preventive care.

Saddler is a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners and a member of the Mississippi Medical/Surgical Association. He is a member of the United States Tennis Association and a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Canton.