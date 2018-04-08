Merit Health Medical Group welcomes cardiologists Richard Rayford, MD, Ph,D, F.A.C.C and Malcolm P. Taylor, MD, F.A.C.C..

Rayford and Taylor are board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. They specialize in the treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure and other diseases of the heart.

Rayford received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Grambling State University in Grambling, La., and his Ph. D. in biochemistry from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rayford completed both his internship and internal medicine residency at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Memphis. He completed his cardiology fellowship at The University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock.

Taylor attended Tougaloo College, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in physics.

He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. Taylor completed his residency in internal medicine at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and his fellowship in cardiology from Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.