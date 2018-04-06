Methodist Rehab names employees of the quarter

Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson has named its latest Employees of the Quarter.
Leslie Taylor of Brandon was named Clinical Services Employee of the Quarter. She is a physical therapist for MRC’s stroke recovery program.
Toney Vaughan of Jackson was named Support Services Employee of the Quarter. He is a technician for MRC’s environmental services department.
Erin Bischofberger of Canton was named Clinical Services Employee of the Quarter for MRC’s external campuses. She is manager of therapy services for MRC’s Assistive Technology Clinic in Flowood.
Maxine Jackson of Jackson was named Support Services Employee of the Quarter for MRC’s external campuses. She is cook for nutritional services at Methodist Specialty Care Center, MRC’s long-term care facility in Flowood.
