Methodist Rehab names Syrone McBeath security director

Syrone McBeath has joined the staff of Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson as the Director of Security.

He previously spent more than 16 years with the University of Mississippi Medical Center Police Department, most recently as a lieutenant.

A native of Moss Point, Syrone earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Mississippi College in 1994. He also minored in coaching and played for the MC football team that won a NCAA Division II National Championship in 1989.