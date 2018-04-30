Mississippi Airports Association names new board members

At its recent annual conference the Mississippi Airports Association (MAA) elected board members for the 2018-19 term, all of whom have served on the board at previous times. They are Clint Johnson, Executive Director of Cleveland Municipal Airport; Tom Williams, Executive Director of Meridian Regional Airport; Carol Snapp Executive Director of Trent Lott International Airport; Perry Miller, COO of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and Nick Ardillo, President of NPA, LLC.
Sam Washington of Delta State University moved from President-Elect to President. Other officers for the 2018-19 term are Carol Snapp, Vice President/President-Elect; Tom Heanue, Executive Director of Hattiesburg Laurel Regional Airport, Secretary; Perry Miller, Treasurer and Bill Cotter, COO of Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Past President.
Additional board members include Mike Forster, Board Chairman of Louisville-Winston County Airport; Mike Hainsey, Executive Director of Golden Triangle Regional Airport; Elton Jay, retired FAA and MDOT Aeronautics executive; Eric Konupka, Executive Director of Tunica Airport; Rodney Lincoln, Executive Director of Starkville Airport Authority; Lee Owen, Executive Director of Mid-Delta Regional Airport and Clay Williams, Executive Director of Gulfport Biloxi International Airport.
