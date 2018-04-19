Mississippi city offers up historic properties to developers

The Sun Herald reports Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich wants to capitalize on the success of a lucrative deal to rent the city’s old library as a restaurant.

The city will consider proposals for two 19th century properties: the Magnolia Hotel, which houses a Mardi Gras museum, and Creole Cottage. An open lot across from City Hall that used to be the site of Creole Cottage is also available. Submissions close June 6.

Gilich says the proposals would have to be special to get the city to lease or sell the property. He says the city will consider the proposed price and benefit to the community.

The offer comes as Biloxi restores its downtown district.