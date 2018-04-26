Mississippi hospital plans to lay off up to 100 employees

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center tells the Enterprise-Journal that the McComb hospital plans to cut up to 100 of its 1,200 employees.

CEO Norman Price says a consultant recommended cutting 90 employees to align employee numbers with the hospital’s level of business. Price says no doctors or nurses will lose jobs.

The hospital is publicly owned, but receives no taxes.

Price says more and more patients are uninsured and have to pay on their own and that Medicare payments remain under pressure. He says the hospital has also spent $30 million, some of it borrowed, to meet federal requirements for electronic medical records.

He also says demand for inpatient stays continues declining.