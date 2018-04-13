Mississippi team claims 2nd Place Grand Champion in New Orleans’ Hogs for the Cause

The Mississippi Bacon Association took 2nd place overall out of 85 teams in the New Orleans-based Hogs for the Cause, a fundraiser and barbecue competition, and raised over $15,000 for families battling pediatric brain cancer.

The event featured a two-day, 85-team barbecue competition, with teams raising $1.45 million that will go to support families battling pediatric brain cancer.

With Andy Cook and Grant Hutchinson of The Pig and Pint in Jackson serving as pitmasters, the team placed in the top 10 in 7 categories: 9th place “Tabasco ‘Best Sandwich,’” 8th place “Whole Hog,” 7th “Pork Butt/Shoulder,” 5th place “Ribs,” 5th place “Porkpourri,” 2nd place “Nueskes ‘Best Bacon,’” and 2nd place Grand Champion. The team is comprised of chefs, owners, and representatives from The Pig and Pint, The Manship (Jackson), Estelle (Jackson), Restaurant Tyler (Starkville), Cathead Distillery (Jackson), Alpha Tent Company (Jackson), and more. Home Place Pastures in Como supplied the pork. The MBA was also named Most Improved for the second year in a row. In 2013 it won 3rd place in “Whole Hog,” and last year they won first place in “Pork Butt/Shoulder,” and 2nd place in “Sauce.”

This year’s sponsors include Ergon, A+ Signs and Creative, Capital City Beverage and Southern Beverage. Funds raised for Hogs for the Cause goes directly to the families of children with brain cancer.