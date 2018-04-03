More than $90M awarded for Coast Guard cutter contract

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula will provide the work for the more than $90 million contract, The Clarion-Ledger reported Sunday.
Cochran said in a news release that the Department of Homeland Security contract award to Huntington Ingalls comes less than a week after Congress provided significant funding to sustain the acquisition schedule for a new fleet.
“National Security Cutters excel at protecting our homeland because they have proven to be the most effective and advanced security ships in the Coast Guard fleet,” Cochran said. “I am certain our Mississippi shipbuilders will continue to do excellent work.”
The contract was issued as the General Accountability Office conducts an investigation sought by Cochran into whether the Department of Homeland Security was delaying contracting actions and ignoring clear congressional directives.
Cochran asked in a 2017 letter that GAO determine whether withholding the FY2017 funding violated the Budget and Impoundment Control Act and whether there could be wasteful cost escalations associated with the impoundment of NSC 10 long-lead-time material funding.
The Budget and Impoundment Control Act operates on the premise that when the Congress appropriates money to the executive branch, the president is required to obligate funds, Cochran said in the letter.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info