Northeast Mississippi city could create bus system

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Tupelo leaders appear to support a one-year pilot program creating three bus routes.
A plan was presented Thursday. Tupelo would pay $190,000 and the Mississippi Department of Transportation would pay $400,000.
Booneville-based Northeast Mississippi Community Services would run buses from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., buses could detour off routes to pick up people with mobility issues. From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., door-to-door service would be available to everyone.
The routes overcome previous objections about service to residential neighborhoods.
Fares haven’t been set.
City Council members and others will ride proposed routes Monday. The city could decide by June, starting service in the fall.
