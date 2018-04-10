Northington named MEC chief operating officer

Cathy L. Northington has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Mississippi Economic Council, the State Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.
Northington began at MEC more than a decade ago as a part-time employee and has continued to work her way up, managing a variety of key projects and programs. Since 2007, she has directed Leadership Mississippi, the nation’s second-oldest leadership program. She has also managed MEC’s three major meetings: The MEC Annual Meeting, Hobnob Mississippi and MEC Capital Day, each with over 1,500 business and community leaders and elected officials attending.
The Jackson native studied marketing at Mississippi College and enjoys giving back to the community through her volunteer work as a member of the Junior League of Jackson and American Heart Association’s Circle of Red. A mother of three, Northington is also a member of the Madison Ridgeland Rotary Club and a board member of R.E.A.L. Christian Foundation.
Northington has been chosen as the Our Mississippi Magazine 2018 Business Women of the Year. She was named the 2017 Young Gifted and Empowered Leader of the Year, was a 2012 recipient of the Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 award, and was a member of the Mississippi Business Journal’s 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi for 2014.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info