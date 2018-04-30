Poultry processor announces 300 jobs in West Point

Peco Foods, the nation’s eighth-largest poultry producer, is opening operations in West Point. The company is investing $40 million in the project and will create 300 jobs in the Golden Triangle over the next four years.

Peco Foods is acquiring the 185,000-square-foot warehouse formerly occupied by AmeriCold and strategically located on 37 acres near interstate and major rail corridors. The West Point location will provide freezer, cooler and storage space, enabling the company to serve its large and diverse customer base.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $2.5 million grant for wastewater and infrastructure improvements. Mississippi Works funds of $500,000 are also being made available for work-force training. The city of West Point is providing a water and sewer rate reduction to the company.

Peco Foods supplies a broad range of products and services to national restaurant chains, regional food service distributors and retail grocers as well as international accounts.

Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Peco Foods has more than 6,000 total employees, including Mississippi, where it has a processing plant in Canton.