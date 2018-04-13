Rosenblatt awarded the 2018 Michelle Mendez Serviam Award

Stephen W. Rosenblatt has won the 2018 Michelle Mendez Serviam Award from the Center for American and International Law (CAIL). The award was recently presented at the 5th Circuit Bankruptcy Bench-Bar Conference in New Orleans.

The Michelle Mendez Serviam Award was created in 2015 to recognize Michelle Mendez, whose extraordinary work in support of the 5th Circuit Bankruptcy Bench-Bar Conference was but one of the many selfless contributions she made in her lifetime for the benefit of fellow bankruptcy professionals. It is presented by the CAIL in conjunction with the bi-annual 5th Circuit Bankruptcy Bench-Bar Conference. It recognizes bankruptcy professionals who have demonstrated a persistently exceptional contribution to others in the bankruptcy profession and community. These contributions may be in the form of professional leadership, pro-bono work, bar activities, community contributions and other criteria that demonstrate extraordinary service to others.

“Steve’s dedication to client service is apparent with this prestigious award. He has a longstanding commitment to both the bankruptcy profession and his community,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow.

The CAIL is a nonprofit institution dedicated to improving the quality of justice through the education of lawyers and law enforcement officials throughout the world.

Tens of thousands of lawyers and law enforcement officers from all 50 states and more than 130 countries have participated in CAIL programs. Founded in 1947, the center has earned a reputation for excellence in education. Much of the CAIL’s work is accomplished through its educational institutes.