Sigma Lambda Chi recognizes MCEF’s Barkett for exemplary leadership

Mike Barkett, president of the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation, is being honored for his outstanding contributions in construction education by Sigma Lambda Chi – the only internationally recognized honor society for the construction industry.

A proponent of career and technical education, Barkett has influenced thousands of students seeking careers in Mississippi’s growing construction industry.

Barkett, a Rankin County resident who spent 25 years in education at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, joined MCEF in 2002 as the state director of education and training.

Today, he directs all programs of the foundation, including oversight of training and credentialing of approximately 8,000 secondary students as well as community college and adult craft professionals. He also works closely with the Mississippi Department of Education and directors and instructors at the state’s109 CTE centers to ensure quality utilization of the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) curriculum.

Barkett’s achievements include spearheading a state-of-the-art training center for adult craft learners, launching a comprehensive summer construction camp for eighth through 10th-graders, and working to remove stigmas often associated with craft workers and career and technical education programs.