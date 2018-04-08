Sims joins Renasant Bank as Starkville market president

Donna Sims has joined Renasant Bank as its Starkville Market President. Sims returns to her hometown, and is responsible for building relationships and managing administration in the Starkville area.
Sims is a graduate of Mississippi State University, a graduate of the University of Mississippi’s School of Banking, a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Consumer and Commercial Lending Schools at the University of Oklahoma and a graduate of the Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi Program.
Sims served her community through organizations such as the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, having been a Past Chairman, St. Dominic Hospital, where she wass Vice Chairman of the Board, the Special Olympics of Mississippi, Go Red for Women for the American Heart Association, the Madison County Community Trust Foundation, the Madison County Business League.
She and her husband, Brian have one son, Wade, who is also a graduate of Mississippi State University, and they attend First United Methodist Church in Starkville.
