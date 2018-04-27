Sorrells joins Hattiesburg Clinic Dialysis

Sharon “Sheri” D. Sorrells, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Dialysis.
Sorrells provides care for patients with stage 5 kidney disease at the department’s various satellite units throughout the region.
Sorrells received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark., and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss.
She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds a professional membership with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Sorrells said her goal is to help patients understand their condition and to help them properly manage it.
“Renal failure and the need for dialysis treatment is devastating to most patients. It takes time and ongoing education to help patients understand how to care for themselves properly,” said Sorrells. “A team approach is needed to address the physical and emotional patient issues. Our goal is to improve their quality of life and allow them to view dialysis as a positive part of their lives.”
