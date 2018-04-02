Steve Parrott named chief information officer at MSU

Steve Parrott, a Mississippi State alumnus with 34 years of information technology experience, is the university’s new chief information officer.

Parrott had served as interim CIO since July 2017. He succeeds former CIO Mike Rackley, who retired last year.

Parrott will oversee 126 full-time staff positions within the Enterprise Information Systems, Information Technology Infrastructure and User Services departments. These departments provide support for the university’s enterprise platforms, hardware and infrastructure support and end-user support.

ITS is working to install new technologies in classrooms, increase wireless nodes on campus and upgrade user platforms.

A Starkville native, Parrott received his MSU bachelor’s of business administration in business statistics and data processing in 1983. He spent 14 years working in IT banking operations before returning to his alma mater in 1997. In his 20 years at MSU, Parrott has worked as a systems analyst, managed the ITS Help Desk and held key administrative positions as director of User Services and interim director of Information Technology Infrastructure. Prior to being named interim CIO, Parrott served as deputy CIO and director of user services.