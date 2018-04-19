E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Supreme Court blocks Costco in Ridgeland

Posted by: Ross Reily in Economic Development, Govt/Politics, NEWS April 19, 2018

 MBJ staff and wire servicesThe Mississippi Supreme Court found on Thursday that Ridgeland acted improperly in rezoning property for what would’ve allowed the construction a Costco Wholesale store on a 45-acre site on Highland Colony Parkway.The court reversed a ruling by Judge John Emfinger in Madison County Circuit Court. It ruled that the city of Ridgeland hadn’t proved that the rezoning was justified and had illegally tailored its decision to aid the developer, Andrew Mattiace, who planned for a so-called third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park, an open-air shopping mall.

A three-justice panel on Feb. 5 showered the city’s attorneys with questions during oral arguments, foreshadowing the ruling.

The court voted 7-0, with two abstentions, in favor of homeowners, who filed suit against the city in 2015.

  The homeowners in nearby affluent subdivisions say they’re worried about increased traffic because of the wholesale store and possible devaluation of their property.

It’s unclear whether the city can amend its zoning ordinance to legally allow Costco to operate. The site has already been cleared and graded.

 

Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal.

