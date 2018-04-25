Texas Tech honors Clinton’s Hoffman

Christopher Hoffman of Clinton has been recognized by Texas Tech University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the 2018 Distinguished Alumni & Outstanding Young Alumni Awards, which honor graduates who’ve made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments and careers have brought distinction to the college and to the professions associated with agriculture and natural resources.

Hoffman received a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Texas Tech (1998), and is a licensed landscape architect for the state of Mississippi (1990). He is a Certified Landscape Architect with the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards. In 1994, Hoffman established Christopher B. Hoffman Landscape Architect, a Clinton-based firm that provides site and master planning, grading and drainage, and construction detailing services with a focus on mixed used developments, commercial, health care, industrial, subdivision and educational projects. He has been part of 14 award-winning projects. Separately, he was appointed to a five-year term on the Mississippi Landscape Architectural Advisory Committee of the Mississippi State Board of Architecture in 2014. He is an active member of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, serving as president (1993–1994) and chapter advocacy chair for the past eight years. In 2015, Hoffman was named president-elect of the Board of Directors for the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards, and served as the organization’s president (2017).