The Cirlot Agency hires Director of Brand Engagement

The Cirlot Agency has hired Beth Savage as Director of Brand Engagement.
Savage will provide clients with strategic branding services, developing trendsetting ideas and market strategies through industry research and analysis.
Before joining The Cirlot Agency, Savage worked with engineering and science-based giants including General Motors, IBM and NASA. Eventually seguing into the marketing world, Savage spent the majority of her career working with clients in technology, mobile communications, medical technology, industrial/manufacturing and retail. Savage is a native of Mississippi, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities from Belhaven University.
