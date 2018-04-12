Thompson joins Hattiesburg Clinic Eye Associates

Joshua M. Thompson, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Eye Associates.
A native of Hattiesburg, Thompson has been working in the health care field since 2013. At Eye Associates, he works with Christopher L. Cooley, MD, in providing ophthalmologic care to patients.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss., and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Thompson is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Society of Ophthalmic Registered Nurses.
