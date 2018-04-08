Tresvant receives Tougaloo’s 2018 Chairman’s Award

Marion McNeil Tresvant, a 1978 alumna of Tougaloo College, who has contributed more than a million dollars to the institution, was presented the 2018 Chairman’s Award at the 30th Annual Business Luncheon. The award was established in 2008 as a way to honor individuals who have exemplified extraordinary leadership in a project or cause to advance the goals of Tougaloo College. Through her donations, the Perry and Annie Lee McNeil Endowed Scholarship was established. The scholarship, named for Tresvant’s parents, seeks to enhance success for deserving students and contributes to the advancement of the next generation of leaders and scholars. Additionally, Tresvant donated funds that assisted the College in the purchase of a 56-passenger charter bus to facilitate the transportation needs of athletic programs, concert choir and other ancillary programs.

Tresvant is a biologist, clinical medical scientist, philanthropist, and a marathoner. In 1978, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Tougaloo College. In 1993, she received the Master of Science degree in Business Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston. In 1994, PerryLee Home Health Care, Services, Inc. was established. In 2011, she completed building a corporate office in Stafford, Texas.

Tresvant’s company employs over 450 workers and she has offices throughout Texas. The company contracts with various Houston businesses including the State of Texas, City of Houston Area Agency on Aging, HMO Blue, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Evercare and Community Choice.

Tresvant has been inducted into the Tougaloo College Society of Philanthropy and the Tougaloo College National Alumni Association Hall of Fame.