Trustmark promotes Mandy Granger to branch officer

Mandy Granger has been promoted to Branch Officer at Trustmark’s Byram office, where she serves as Assistant Branch Manager.
Granger has 18 years of banking experience, 13 of which have been with Trustmark.
She is active in her community, where she has served as Trustmark’s team leader for Relay for Life benefitting the American Cancer Society and has held various leadership positions at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info