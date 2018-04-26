USM College of Business names Chuck Scianna Entrepreneur of the Year

The Business Advisory Council for The College of Business at The University of Southern Mississippi is honoring Chuck Scianna (’75) as the 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year. Scianna is the owner, founder, and President of Sim-Tex, a leading firm in the oil country tubular goods industry.

Sim-Tex provides the pipe that is used to produce oil and gas out of the well. Its products flow through distributors and retail pipe distribution companies.

Scianna completed an undergraduate degree in finance from USM, an MBA from University of Houston, and a distinguished record of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He maintained a full time position as co-manager of an A&P food store in Bay St. Louis, while completing his undergraduate degree at USM, and fulfilled the requirements for a CPA license as he pursued opportunities in the oil industry in Texas. He founded Sim-Tex in 1986 and established working relationships with Hyundai Hysco OCTG products, and Benteler Steel that have lasted over several decades.

He is also involved in banking, real estate, natural gas compression, natural gas cooling, operates a small farming and ranch operation and owns a small R&D company which owns several patents related to the oil and gas industry.

Scianna and his family are actively involved with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the Marine Corps Scholarship Fund, Boys and Girls Country in Houston, Weekly YMCA in Houston, St. Jude’s, the USM Foundation, the USM Athletic Foundation, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He has served as President of the Waller Economic Development Corporation, the Knights of Columbus Council, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, and other civic groups.