USM Graduate Nursing Programs garner recognition

The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Nursing has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 ranking of Best Graduate Schools. USM is ranked among the nation’s top 150 colleges/universities for its Master’s in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.
Each year, U.S. News evaluates graduate programs across six major disciplines: business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.
The USM College of Nursing’s Master’s program is rated No. 136 in the rankings, while the Doctor of Nursing Practice program is ranked No. 117. No other Mississippi college or university received a ranking.
The USM College of Nursing offers graduate programs at both the Hattiesburg campus and Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. Last year the MSN and DNP programs produced 84 graduates. Enrollment in both programs, as of the Fall 2017 semester, was 226.
