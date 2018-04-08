USM’s Maugh Funderburk selected for Keesler Honorary Commander Program

Dr. Casey Maugh Funderburk, Vice Provost for The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus, has been selected to the 81st Training Wing Honorary Commander Program at Keesler Air Force Base (AFB).

The Honorary Commander Program offers an opportunity for civic and community leaders to gain insight and experience about the U.S. Air Force and Keesler AFB operations and programs.

Program objectives include fostering a supportive relationship between Keesler AFB personnel and the key members of the local community, increasing military involvement in civic endeavors, and strengthening relationships between the community and Keesler AFB.

As Honorary Commander, Maugh Funderburk’s responsibilities include interacting with unit personnel to learn more about the U.S. Air Force and the mission of Air, Education and Training Command and Keesler AFB. She also serves as an ambassador for Keesler AFB in the community.

Maugh Funderburk was inducted into the program in a January 2018 ceremony held at Keesler AFB. She will serve as Honorary Commander for two years.