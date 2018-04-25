Waggoner Engineering add 4 Team

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., an economic development, program management and engineering firm, recently added four new employees to its team: Audrey Lewis, James Price, Rachel Westerfield and Ayad Taofik.
Lewis works as a project engineer for Waggoner’s Hernando Office. Lewis graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. She is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Price also joins Waggoner as a project engineer after working as principal engineer at another firm. He received a degree from the University of South Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Price currently serves as Secretary for the Mississippi Gulf Coast branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Westerfield joins Waggoner as senior project engineer, where she manages client accounts. Westerfield has 14 years of experience working at MDOT with a focus on planning, design and analysis of highway drainage systems. Westerfield graduated cum laude from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering. She is Secretary Treasurer Elect for the Mississippi Engineering Society.
Taofik joins to Waggoner as senior project manager. He previously was a business developer for Burk-Kleinpeter, Inc. Taofik received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University before earning a Master of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.
