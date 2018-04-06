Winning teams from C Spire C3 coding challenge

The first, second and third place winning teams from C3 coding challenge.

Long Beach High School

Coding team members from Long Beach High School in Long Beach, Miss. won first place in C Spire’s C3 statewide coding challenge held at the company’s corporate offices on March 28. As part of its Tech Movement initiative, the company convenes the coding challenges each year to encourage and inspire high school students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. Each team member received a $2,000 college scholarship. Pictured above left to right are C Spire Systems Software Developer and team adviser Jeremy Ingle, students Maxwell Lam, Nathaniel Underwood, Alexander Baker, Michael Chan and school sponsor Andrew Huey.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Coding team members from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Ridgeland won second place in C Spire’s C3 statewide coding challenge held at the company’s corporate offices on March 28. As part of its Tech Movement initiative, the company convenes the coding challenges each year to encourage and inspire high school students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. Each team member received a $1,500 college scholarship. Pictured above left to right are C Spire Systems Integration Manager and team adviser Rabun Jones, students Allen Ryu, Will Buffington, Jack Ditto, Joe Han and school sponsor David Bramlett.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA)

Coding team members from Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison won third place in C Spire’s C3 statewide coding challenge held at the company’s corporate offices on March 28. As part of its Tech Movement initiative, the company convenes the coding challenges each year to encourage and inspire high school students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. Each team

member received a $1,000 college scholarship. Pictured above left to right are C Spire Systems Administrator and team adviser Allen Steib, students Colby Wynn, Carter Wachtel , Conner Ivey and school sponsor Rebecca Dew.