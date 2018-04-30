Wise Carter hosts “Focus on Jackson” series

Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. is hosting a series of events titled, “Focus on Jackson”. The series includes relevant topics of interest for Jackson and focuses on education and community outreach.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke at the first event on his vision for the City of Jackson. More than 100 people attended the event on Feb. 15 at The Capital Club in downtown Jackson.

The most recent event was held on April 24 at The Old Capitol Inn and featured Ben Allen, President of Downtown Jackson Partners. Wise Carter attorney, Po Lutken, was recently elected to the advisory board of Downtown Jackson Partners.

Wise Carter plans to continue the series in late summer.