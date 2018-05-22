Baker Donelson announces newly elected shareholders in Mississippi

Baker Donelson has elected 11 new shareholders across the Firm, including two attorneys in its Jackson office: Nakimuli O. Davis-Primer and Sterling Kidd.

This year’s class of new shareholders is comprised of more than 50 percent women, making it the fourth consecutive year women have made up nearly or more than half of the Firm’s newly elected shareholders. Additionally, nearly half of the new shareholders, including men and women, have taken advantage of Baker Donelson’s industry-leading parental leave policy during their time at the Firm.

Ms. Davis-Primer is a member of Baker Donelson’s Labor & Employment and Business Litigation Groups. As part of her employment practice, she counsels and advises clients on employment issues, trains management and supervisory level employees; conducts internal investigations, and defends employers in a wide range of single and multi-plaintiff employment litigation, including litigation brought by the EEOC. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and former Fifth Circuit law clerk for Judge Leslie Southwick, Ms. Davis-Primer has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2014 and was recognized by the National Black Lawyers as a Top 100 Attorney in 2015. She was named a Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity in 2017, a fellow in the American Bar Foundation in 2016, and was named to PORTICO 10 by Portico Magazine in 2015. Ms. Davis-Primer has received a number of awards for her service to the bar and her community including recently being awarded the 2018 Outstanding Service Award by the Capital Area Bar Association, where she currently serves as Chair of the Diversity Committee. She also regularly speaks and presents on employment related issues as well as on diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the practice of law.

Mr. Kidd, a member of the Firm’s Product Liability & Mass Tort Group, is an experienced litigator with a diverse practice that includes personal injury defense, commercial litigation, healthcare litigation, and creditor’s rights. He represents clients ranging from large, multi-national companies, to small, Mississippi-based entities. Mr. Kidd has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to verdict and has also litigated numerous cases in preparation for trial and positioned them for favorable settlements. A graduate of the University of Mississippi College of Law, Mr. Kidd is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association. Prior to arriving at Baker Donelson, Mr. Kidd clerked for his professional mentor, Judge E. Grady Jolly.

“Nakimuli and Sterling are dynamic professionals who are truly committed to their clients, and I look forward to seeing their continued success as shareholders,” said Scott W. Pedigo, managing shareholder of Baker Donelson’s Jackson office.