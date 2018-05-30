Chicken company plans $20M in upgrades to Mississippi plant

The Vicksburg Post reports that Tyson Foods discussed its plans for its Bovina plant recently with Warren County supervisors.
The county is considering tax abatements worth $2.2 million for work already done at the plant.
Tyson’s Charlie Terrell says the company is upgrading hot water for two manufacturing lines, as well as improving pollution control.
Terrell says Arkansas-based Tyson plans to increase capacity on two lines next year, adding new freezers and fryers.
The 550-worker plant takes chicken slaughtered elsewhere and makes prepared foods such as chicken tenders and wings. Tyson bought it in 1991.
