Credit union and loan fund win financial inclusion award

Hope Enterprise Corp. and Hope Credit Union announced the win last week.
Hope operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee. It was recognized for providing financial services in small towns in the Mississippi Delta that traditional banks have exited. Hope acquired donated bank branches in Drew, Itta Bena (it-UH’ BEE’-nuh), Moorhead and Shaw in 2014 and 2015. Hope says it now serves more than 50 percent of the residents in each town.
Hope has more than 44,000 members across its five states.
