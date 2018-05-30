Delta Council to hold meeting, but withholds keynote speaker’s name

By JACK WEATHERLY

It’s evidently a first in the Delta Council’s 83 years.

The identity of the keynote speaker at its annual meeting on Friday in the Bologna Performing Arts Center of Delta State University will not be revealed in advance.

The program only lists a Trump administration official.

The Trump administration requested that the person’s name not be told beforehand.

Chip Morgan, executive vice president of the council, which represents the Delta in agricultural and other economic matters, is complying with the request.

The White House “just told us that our keynote gets protection about anywhere he goes,” Morgan said in an interview.

Morgan said council members know the identity but made the commitment.

Such was not the case last year as another Trump administration official, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, was the featured speaker.

Morgan’s long career at the council will come to a close at the end of the year. He has been in his current position for 39 years, and with the council for 44 years.

Frank Howell, who has been with the council for 23 years and is the former director of the economic development department, will succeed Morgan.

Morgan said that one of the highlights during the nearly 50 years he has been employed by the council is the state four-lane highway system, approved and funded by the Legislature in 1987, which he said put a four-lane highway no more than 30 minutes away anywhere in the state.

Roads and bridges are still a priority, and the council has taken its position on that.

The council favors increasing the gasoline and diesel tax to raise the money for the state’s roads and bridges. He said that tax is in effect a “dedicated” fund and cannot be used for any other purpose.

“For 22 years, we had one of the top 5 highway programs in the United States after that program was passed.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve passed up some opportunities to reinvigorate roads and bridges. We’ve got more wooden bridges than any state in the nation.”

The Mississippi Economic Council, which is the state chamber of commerce, has maintained that the state needs $375 million a year to improve and maintain roads and bridges.

The program on Friday begins at 10:30 with opening remarks by George King, president of the council, recognition of the “Good Middling” lady, as part of Wear Cotton effort, high school honors graduates and introduction of the next slate of council officers.

Gov. Phil Bryant will introduce the keynote speaker. Following the meeting, the catfish luncheon will be held on the quadrangle lawn.