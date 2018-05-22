Delta State instructor honored with by national accounting group

Dr. Gwen Meador, an instructor of accountancy at Delta State University, is a recipient of the 2018 KPMG Outstanding Dissertation Award from the Gender Issues and Worklife Balance (GIWB) Section of the American Accounting Association.

KPMG is an international company providing audit, tax and advisory services. Meador’s dissertation, “Ethical Decision-Making Accounting Competencies: Practitioners’ Perspectives,” examines ethical competencies necessary for a career in accounting.

Meador is also a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi’s Human Capital Development Doctoral Program

In addition to being recognized with the KPMG award, Meador will also receive a cash prize of $1,000 at the American Accounting Association’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C. in August.