Dyanne Ray joins Butler Snow in Ridgeland

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Dyanne Ray has joined the firm in Ridgeland, Miss. Ray will serve as a banking and compliance advisor in the banking and bank regulatory area within the finance, real estate and restructuring practice group.

“We look forward to utilizing Dyanne’s expertise in working with our financial institution clients,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. “Her banking, regulatory compliance, IT and problem solving experience will be a great asset to the firm. We are excited to have her working on our team.”

Ray has been a successful quality assurance analyst in the financial services industry, and has vast experience in loan, deposit and compliance software and systems, including integrating with IT and business areas to streamline and maximize efficiencies.

Her banking background includes consumer, commercial and mortgage lending. While working as a loan operations manager at Deposit Guaranty National Bank, Ray managed consumer and commercial loan operations for several states and collaborated with senior management to advance more efficient processes.

Ray earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University.

