Eley|Barkley|Dale is now open in Oxford

Eley|Barkley|Dale, an association of Eley Barkley Engineering & Architecture and Dale Partners Architects, is now open in Oxford.
“Having worked together on the GRAMMY Museum® MISSISSIPPI in Cleveland, MS,” commented Ross Barkley, AIA, “it was an easy decision to form this association.”
Eley|Barkley|Dale (EBD) offers architecture, engineering, planning and interior design services. With offices in Oxford, Cleveland and Jackson, EBD will have a great service area, but the main focus will be North Mississippi and Tennessee. Dale Partners works nationwide on hospitality, commercial and historical preservation projects.
“Prior to joining Eley Barkley Engineering & Architecture, Ross worked in our Jackson office,” commented Doug Dale, President, Dale Partners Architects. “He was an integral part of many successful projects for the hospitality industry, as well as civic and higher education institutions. When he asked our partners to consider this joint venture, it was an easy yes.”
EBD will be led by Ross Barkley, AIA with a staff of 38 across Mississippi.
