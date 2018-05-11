Hainsey Named Airports Association Professional of the Year

The Mississippi Airports Association reccently named Michael P. (Mike) Hainsey (left) as its Professional of the Year. Hainsey has been the Executive Director of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport for 12 years. Hainsey is the Chair of the American Association of Airport Executives’ Air Service Committee. He also chaired the Aviation Cooperative Research Program’s Panel on Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operations at Airports; the ACRP is part of the National Academy of Science. In 2008, Hainsey was named the FAA Commercial Air Service Airport Manager of the Year. Presenting the award is board member Nick Ardillo. (Courtesy of Mississippi Airport Association)
