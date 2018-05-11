Hinds Diesel Tech program achieves accreditation

The Hinds Community College Diesel Equipment Technology program has been accredited by the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation. In 2017, the state modified requirements for graduating career-tech students by adopting the use of a nationally recognized credential. In 2016, the program expanded the second half of its degree plan to a facility on Old Highway 49 in Richland. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Chad Stocks, vice president of Workforce Development at Hinds, Dr. Andrea Mayfield, executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board, Paul Breazeale, executive director of the Hinds CC Board of Trustees, Dr. Clyde Muse, president of Hinds Community College, Robert Henderson, president emeritus of the AED Foundation.
