James D. Holland elected president of the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys

Page Kruger & Holland attorney James D. Holland has been elected President of the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys (ADTA). The ADTA is an organization of defense lawyers which accepts members by invitation only, with only one prime member in any city with a population of less than 1 million.

Holland is a trial attorney with experience litigating and trying commercial, wrongful death and traumatic injury cases in state and federal courts. He carries an AV rating with Martindale-Hubbell and was named again this year as one of the Best Lawyers in America in both Commercial and Products Liability litigation.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the DRI, The Voice of the Defense Bar where he is board liaison for DRI’s Products Liability Committee. He has received invitations to join the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) and the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC). He is past President of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association. He served on the Mississippi Supreme Court’s Civil Jury Instruction Committee as Vice Chair and as the Vice Chair of the Business Courts Study Committee, appointed by Mississippi’s Secretary of State. He is a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.