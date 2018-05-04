JCJC employees celebrate retirees

Jones County Junior College held their annual “Retirement Tea” for four employees retiring in May. When combined, these employees provided 91 years of service to JCJC and other educational institutions.

The 2018 retirees are: Sandy Flynt has worked at Jones for a total of 19-years. She moved from the business and office technology classroom after 14-years, to the Office of Recruitment. For the last two-years, she served as the director of the department. Paul Johnson leaves after working 19-years in Workforce and Development. He was promoted to be the Director of the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs, two years ago. Danny Wooten spent the last 28-years keeping the grounds on campus looking pristine. Linda Fortenberry worked 25-years in the Maintenance-Physical Plant building doing secretarial duties, managing the work-order system, making copies for faculty/staff, and she filled in for the receiving/delivery person when necessary. Fortenberry sums up the feelings for everyone retiring this year.

“I loved it all!! Every day there with our family in that big tan building was GREAT!!” said Fortenberry.