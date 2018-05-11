Jenkins Graduates from Cannon Financial Institute as an honor graduate

Ryan Jenkins, Internal Audit Manager with Renasant Bank, was among 36 professionals who attended the Trust Audit, Compliance and Risk Management (TACRM) School offered by Cannon Financial Institute.
TACRM School is a three-year program consisting of 38 hours of classroom instruction each year, and diplomas are awarded upon completion of the program. Additionally, Jenkins successfully completed the program with the “Honor Graduate” designation, Cannon’s highest academic distinction.
Ryan is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Accounting. He is active with the American Cancer Society and the United Way. He and his wife Susan have one child, Reagan. They are members of Old Field Methodist Church in Calhoun County, and they live in Oxford.
