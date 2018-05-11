Long-time Mississippi mayor announces his retirement

News outlets report D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave announced at the State of the City address Wednesday that he will not run for an eighth term in 2021. He was elected in 1993.

Quave is noted for rebuilding the city after Hurricane Katrina, and during his tenure as mayor the city has seen retail growth.

D’Iberville became known for extending tax increment financing bonds to attract shopping and restaurants. He says D’Iberville is drawing about $350,000 a year in sales tax from areas developed through the tax increment financing bonds.

Quave says creating a vibrant D’Iberville downtown will be the focus for the final three years of his term and beyond.