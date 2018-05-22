Maddox joins Kerioth Corporation as director of facilities

Kerioth Corporation, Inc., a commercial real estate planning, building and development company is pleased to announce Keith Maddox has joined their team as Director of Facilities. He is responsible for overseeing Kerioth’s properties including The Township at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Meadowbrook Office Park in Jackson, Magnolia Marketplace in Flowood and many others.

Maddox has 12 years of experience in property management and 19 years as a business owner, having owned two businesses in the flooring industry in Magee.

Maddox received his B.S. in Business Administration from Liberty University. He also served as staff sergeant in the United States Air Force where he received the Humanitarian Medal.

He is married to Joanna Maddox and they have five children—Chris Barnes (Flowood), Brandon Maddox (Hattiesburg), Dylan Maddox (Hattiesburg) and twins, still at home, Scott and Megan Maddox. (Magee)

Maddox is a member of First Baptist Church of Magee where he serves in the praise band as a guitarist/vocalist and a small group leader in the youth department. He is an active member of the USTA where he plays tennis on a men’s doubles league. He has coached youth baseball, basketball and tennis for the past 26 years.