Mississippi city pursuing plastics company’s new plant

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Angela Curry, executive director of the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, is an official involved with recruiting the unnamed plastics company to Greenwood. She told Greenwood’s city council Friday the California-based business has locations across the country and would invest $2 million in the new plant.
Curry asked Greenwood to contribute $200,000 toward an incentive package for the company and said she also would ask the Leflore County Board of Supervisors for a matching amount. The foundation would provide an additional unspecified sum.
The city council will decide on the funds at its meeting May 15. The city where the company will locate will be known in six months.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info