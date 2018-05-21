Mississippi coast casinos break April revenue record

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that gross casino revenue at the 12 Gulf Coast gambling centers hit an all-time high of $108.6 million in April.

That’s $1.4 million more than the previous high set in April 2007 when volunteers and contractors were flooding the coast following Hurricane Katrina. And it’s 9 percent higher than in April 2017.

The numbers put coastal casinos up to $407 million for the year compared to $404 million during the same period last year. But the state’s river casinos saw revenue decline in April by nearly 1 percent to about $75 million.

The numbers were released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.