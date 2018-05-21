Mississippi coast casinos break April revenue record

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that gross casino revenue at the 12 Gulf Coast gambling centers hit an all-time high of $108.6 million in April.
That’s $1.4 million more than the previous high set in April 2007 when volunteers and contractors were flooding the coast following Hurricane Katrina. And it’s 9 percent higher than in April 2017.
The numbers put coastal casinos up to $407 million for the year compared to $404 million during the same period last year. But the state’s river casinos saw revenue decline in April by nearly 1 percent to about $75 million.
The numbers were released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info