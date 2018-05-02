Mississippi Rep. Myers keeps seat as judge tosses challenge

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Circuit Judge James Bell ruled Tuesday against Tasha Dillon. She claimed that voting irregularities caused her to lose the primary to Rep. David Myers of McComb.

Bell heard two days of testimony from witnesses for Dillon. He said a review of ballot boxes showed insufficient evidence of wrongdoing, and he declined to order a new election.

Myers has been in the Mississippi House since 1996, representing a district in parts of Pike and Walthall counties.

In January 2017, he was deployed for active duty service in Iraq as part of the U.S. Army Reserves. His deployment was extended this year.